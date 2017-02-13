Youngstown woman: Co-worker’s fiancee tried to burn home down

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman living in Youngstown told police that her co-worker’s fiancee tried to burn her house down.

Police were called to the home in the 3100 block of South Avenue early Monday morning.

The woman living there told police that she spotted her co-worker’s fiancee near her home and chased her away. She said the woman is upset that she works with her fiance and had made a threat to burn down the house before.

Police said they could smell gasoline when they got to the home and found a gas can nearby.

The woman’s children, ages 3 and 5, were asleep in the home at the time, according to a police report.

Charges have not yet been filed, but an arson investigator is looking into the incident.