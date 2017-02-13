Youngstown woman: Co-worker’s fiancee tried to burn home down

Police were called to the home in the 3100 block of South Avenue and reported finding a gas can nearby

By Published: Updated:
youngstown police generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman living in Youngstown told police that her co-worker’s fiancee tried to burn her house down.

Police were called to the home in the 3100 block of South Avenue early Monday morning.

The woman living there told police that she spotted her co-worker’s fiancee near her home and chased her away. She said the woman is upset that she works with her fiance and had made a threat to burn down the house before.

Police said they could smell gasoline when they got to the home and found a gas can nearby.

The woman’s children, ages 3 and 5, were asleep in the home at the time, according to a police report.

Charges have not yet been filed, but an arson investigator is looking into the incident.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s