Another epidemic is emerging alongside the heroin and opioid crisis

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The recent increase in the misuse of prescription painkillers and heroin in the United States has sparked another growing epidemic – hepatitis B and C.

The hepatitis B and hepatitis C virus are among the many health threats facing people who misuse opioids. The blood-borne viral infections have reached epidemic proportions in most states.

“The patients who are coming for treatment who had a heroin addiction, approximately 65 of those patients who walk through the doors are hepatitis C positive, and those who are using IV drugs are over 80 percent positive,” said Dr. Daniel Brown, chief medical officer, Meridian Healthcare.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that there were nearly 30,000 acute hepatitis C infections nationwide in 2013, and 3.2 million Americans are infected.

Hepatitis C is transmitted via blood. Brown said IV drug abusers are at a higher risk because of shared needles.

“Any kind of drug solution through a needle is going to retain some of that blood through the needle,” Brown said.

Many people with hepatitis don’t know they have it. The CDC recommends that Baby Boomers get tested for hepatitis C because many undiagnosed cases have been found in the generation that came of age in the 1960s and 70s.

Brown says along with the epidemic of opioid abuse, a new generation of people is getting infected and that group is getting younger every year.

“Hepatitis C is a chronic illness. It lasts in your body for the rest of your life once you’ve contracted it. Even though it is a slow disease, it is a very serious disease. Patients who have hepatitis C die about 20 years younger than the average population,” Brown said.

Today, the CDC recommends health professionals test more people for viral hepatitis, bringing more awareness to the problem.

So the next question is how is the viral hepatitis epidemic affecting our Valley? WKBN 27 First News looks at that coming up at noon, and a breakdown of the numbers starting at 5 p.m.