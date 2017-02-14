Austintown crime activity: Police say man overdosed in stolen car

Thursday, February 2

12:09 p.m. – 4200 block of New Rd., Christine McCalpin, 40, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a possession of a controlled substance charge. McCalpin was arrested after police were called to a home for an argument between McCalpin and a relative.

Friday, February 3

10:08 p.m. – 4400 block of Mahoning Ave., a woman at the Westgate Motel reported that the father of her children had been drinking all day and was shooting a BB gun that had been stolen from K-Mart earlier that day. A K-Mart employee said a BB gun was missing from the store and hadn’t been sold that week.

Saturday, February 4

1:38 a.m. – 5300 block of Seventy Six Drive, Joshua M. McCranie, of Chicago, Il. arrested and charged with drug abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police, investigating a report about a man with a gun, found McCranie hunched in the fetal position in the backseat of a car, wearing only underwear. McCranie told police that he was drunk and cold, a report said. Police said marijuana and two pipes were found in the car.

4:16 a.m. – 1100 block of N. Canfield Niles Rd., Charles Wilson, 28, of Girard, arrested and charged with inducing panic, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property. Police said Wilson overdosed in a car in front of Country Fair gas station. The car he was driving was reported stolen from Youngstown.

7:43 p.m. – Mahoning Avenue and Ohio 11, Barbara A. Wilson, of Girard, arrested and charged with possession of cocaine. Wilson was stopped during a traffic stop and admitted to having cocaine in the car, according to police. Her children, ages 5 and 6, were also in the vehicle. A passenger, Gregory Bass, was also arrested on a warrant for a probation violation.

Sunday, February 5

10:53 p.m. – 3900 block of Staatz Drive, reported burglary.

Monday, February 6

12:42 a.m. – 4300 block of Timberbrook Drive, police investigated a report of $2,000 fraudulently taken out of an account.

Wednesday, February 8

3:40 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Erica Stewart, 38, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with theft. Police said Stewart scanned several items at a Walmart self-check out, but purposefully didn’t scan other items. When questioned, police said Stewart gave them another name.

Friday, February 10:

8:45 p.m. – 100 block of N. Wickliffe Circle, Carlton C. Dyer arrested and charged with violating a protection order.

Saturday, February 11

9:56 a.m. – N. Meridian Road near Mahoning Avenue, Rhonda A. Jones arrested on two theft warrants related to thefts at Kmart.

10:38 p.m. – Mahoning Avenue and Viall Road, Angel Donjuan, 24, arrested on two warrants through the Youngstown Police Department during a traffic stop. Police said Donjuan was found with a pipe and bag of marijuana, and he was additionally charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Sunday, February 12

2:30 p.m. – Forest Hill Drive and Huntmere Avenue, Leonardo Sanchez, 43, arrested on a warrant through Campbell Police during a traffic stop. According to court records, Sanchez is charged with two counts of trafficking in cocaine.

Monday, February 13

9:57 a.m. – 100 block of N. Wickliffe Circle, police were called to Hopes and Dreams Daycare to investigate possible abuse of a child. Police said a 2-year-old boy had numerous marks on him.