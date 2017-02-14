Cleveland man pleads guilty to running toddler porn group

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Cleveland man who ran an online group that shared images and videos of toddlers being sexually assaulted pleaded guilty Monday to the charges.

Brian Keeling, 34, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison after admitting to charges of advertising, receiving, distributing and possessing visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on May 26.

Keeling was the administrator of a group on Kik named “Toddlers” which included 50 members that shared images and videos of young children being raped and sexually assaulted, according to court documents.

A search of Keeling’s home at 3438 West 59th Street revealed he had more than 30 movie files and hundreds of images of toddlers being raped and sexually assaulted, according to court documents.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael A. Sullivan following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations.