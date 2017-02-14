Colton Jonathan Williams Obituary

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio – On Saturday morning, February 11, 2017, Colton Jonathan Williams, peacefully left this earth and went to join the angels in Heaven. He was seven years old.

He was born on December 25, 2009 in Beaver, Pennsylvania, a cherished son of Brandi Sonntog Williams and John Donald Williams and was the very best Christmas gift his parents ever received. Colton was a happy and loving boy who packed a lot of life into his seven years. He loved Minecraft, Pokemon, Transformers and Legos and enjoyed swimming. Recently, he had participated in the Pegasus Track Club and loved to run. He also loved spending carefree summers on the Ohio River at Babb’s Island.

Colton was a first grader at North Elementary School and was always surrounded by his family and friends.

He attended the Destiny House Church.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Julius A. Davis of East Liverpool. Also surviving are his maternal grandparents, Jeff and Samantha Sonntog, Sr.; his paternal grandmother, Millicent Koos and his maternal great-grandmother, Neva McKinnon, all of East Liverpool. He also leaves behind his uncles, Jeff Sonntog, Jr. and his wife, Tammy, Terry Sonntog, Larry Sonntog and Dennis Williams, all of East Liverpool. He will be greatly missed by his special cousin and best friend, Austin Sonntog and by his many others cousins and beloved family.

Colton’s family will receive friends at the Dawson Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 15 where the family will be present from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Pastor Cody Berry of the Destiny House will conduct a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 16 at the funeral home.

Following the service, family and friends will gather at the Dawson Family Center for fellowship and continued remembrance.

