Columbiana residents continue fight to keep chickens in city limits

The City of Columbiana hasn't decided whether or not it will uphold a law banning residents from raising chickens.

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – After going back and forth for weeks now, the city planning commission in Columbiana voted to send the “chicken debate” back to city council.

The city is threatening to fine chicken owners if they don’t get rid of the animals by this month.

In a 3 to 2 vote, commissioners decided they would keep their stand on not allowing residents to raise chickens in the city limits. The decision comes after they considered similar laws to use as a basis for new regulations.

Some Columbiana residents are fighting to keep the chickens they’re raising as the city starts cracking down on the law that’s largely been ignored for 40 years.

Tony Dolan said Tuesday’s meeting was full of people who are against the law and want to keep their chickens.

“Not everyone would want it and that’s fine, but this discussion has been open for four weeks and has been taken up by different people,” he said. “It’s a roomful of people for it, people who take their time at night to come support it and still, no one against it.”

Rick Noel, with the planning commission, doesn’t think the issue is going away.

“Regardless of how we vote on this matter at hand, but we do have a motion on the floor to affirm the decision we made at the last meeting,” Noel said.

Council could make its final decision at the next meeting on February 21.

