Columbus woman who live streamed rape gets 9 months in prison

Marina Lonina was sentenced in Columbus after pleading guilty to obstructing justice under a deal with prosecutors

By Published: Updated:
Marina Alexeevna Lonina is accused of streaming her friend's rape on Periscope.

COLUMBUS (AP) – An Ohio woman accused of live streaming images of a man raping a 17-year-old girl has been sentenced to nine months in prison.

Nineteen-year-old Marina Lonina was sentenced Monday in Columbus after pleading guilty to one count of obstructing justice under a deal with prosecutors. She initially faced other charges, including rape and pandering sexual matter involving a minor.

Authorities alleged that she used the social media app Periscope to live stream the assault last February.

Defense attorney Sam Shamansky tells The Columbus Dispatch that Lonina admitted to failing to report the rape or turn over her evidence afterward.

The 29-year-old rape suspect, Raymond Gates, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

The victim alleged that Lonina set up the rape. Shamansky calls that allegation “unmitigated nonsense.”

