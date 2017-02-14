Crosby gets point No. 999, Penguins top Canucks 4-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Evgeni Malkin scored and picked up an assist in his return from a lower-body injury, Sidney Crosby got his 999th career point with an assist and the Pittsburgh Penguins rolled by the Vancouver Canucks 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Phil Kessel, Jake Guentzel and Matt Cullen also scored for the Penguins. Matt Murray stopped 29 shots for his third shutout of the season and fourth of his career.

Pittsburgh broke it open with three third-period goals past goalie Ryan Miller. Crosby fed a streaking Guentzel down the slot 2:27 into the third to make it 2-0 and pull Crosby within a point of becoming the 86th player in NHL history to reach 1,000 points.

Miller made 38 saves while under siege for most of the night as the Penguins remained unbeaten in regulation since the All-Star break (5-0-2).

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

