DeWine to hold opioid crisis meeting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine will have his second statewide meeting dealing with the opioid crisis.

“Ideas in Motion – Fighting Ohio’s Drug Epidemic” will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Fellowship Baptist Church in Columbus.

More than 1,000 people are expected to attend, with representation from each of Ohio’s 88 counties.

Discussions will cover the role of state and local government, detox centers, the medical community, and faith-based communities, and the Criminal Justice System’s response to the opioid crisis.

