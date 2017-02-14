Game of the Week: South Range at Canfield, 2/15 (Girls)

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week
Girls’ Basketball: Wednesday, February 15, 2017 (Live, 7 pm on MyYTV)
South Range (11-10) at Canfield (13-7)
Recent Meetings
January 2, 2017 – Canfield, 51-35
February 13, 2016 – South Range, 61-43
February 16, 2015 – Canfield, 57-46
…A pair of Cardinals scored in double-figures (Brittany Coonce, 14; Serena Sammarone, 12) as Canfield topped South Range – 51-35. The Lady Cardinals led at the half by 10 points (30-20). Maddie Durkin led all Raiders with 8 points.
Statistical Breakdown
Scoring Offense: South Range, 50.5; Canfield, 41.9
Scoring Defense: Canfield, 33.9; South Range, 43.7
Results
South Range
West Branch 57 Raiders 32
Mooney 55 Raiders 53
Raiders 61 Springfield 32
Raiders 77 East Palestine 39
Cornerstone Christian 58 Raiders 45
Raiders 62 Crestview 36
Raiders 64 United 29
Raiders 51 Springfield 47
Raiders 59 East Palestine 39
Mooney 56 Raiders 54
Canfield 51 Raiders 35
Raiders 58 Fredericktown 32
Mt. Vernon 50 Raiders 41
Raiders 49 Streetsboro 27
Raiders 36 Jackson-Milton 34
Raiders 57 Crestview 40
Columbiana 41 Raiders 31
Boardman 48 Raiders 33
Raiders 58 United 37
Western Reserve 45 Raiders 43
Lisbon 64 Raiders 62
Canfield
Cardinals 63 East 29
Cardinals 54 Harding 39
Cardinals 46 Boardman 44
Fitch 40 Cardinals 28
Cardinals 68 Lake 38
Cardinals 38 Harding 35
Cardinals 52 Ravenna 43
Howland 40 Cardinals 38
Cardinals 52 Lakeview 49
Cardinals 67 East 16
Cardinals 51 South Range 35
Tallmadge 45 Cardinals 44
Cardinals 51 Boardman 33
Cardinals 60 Fitch 48
Cardinals 54 Lakeview 53
Howland 54 Cardinals 38
Louisville 57 Cardinals 30
Chardon 54 Cardinals 51
Cardinals 42 West Branch 25
New Philadelphia 44 Cardinals 41
Game Notes: South Range, pegged the 6th seed in the Struthers District, is set to square off against East Palestine one week from Wednesday. The winner will play against the winner of Lisbon and United on February 25 at the highest remaining seed. South Range lost each of the last two matchups against Mooney and West Branch. In their contest with the Warriors on Monday, Kayla Hovorka led the Raiders with 12 points.
The 4th seed in the Akron District (Division I), Canfield will host Walsh Jesuit on February 23 at 7 pm. The winner will be matched up against either Canton McKinley, Akron East or Youngstown East on February 27 in the District Semifinal. Brittany Coonce scored 14 points in the Cardinals’ last matchup against East (63-29) on Wednesday. The Lady Cardinals have won six of their last seven outings. Canfield began the season with a 2-3 mark but have since posted an 11-4 mark.
Upcoming Schedule
South Range
Feb. 22 – East Palestine (Sectional Semifinal)
Canfield
Feb. 23 – Walsh Jesuit (Sectional Championship)