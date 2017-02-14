Game of the Week: South Range at Canfield, 2/15 (Girls)

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week

Girls’ Basketball: Wednesday, February 15, 2017 (Live, 7 pm on MyYTV)

South Range (11-10) at Canfield (13-7)

Recent Meetings

January 2, 2017 – Canfield, 51-35

February 13, 2016 – South Range, 61-43

February 16, 2015 – Canfield, 57-46

Last Meeting: January 2, 2017

…A pair of Cardinals scored in double-figures (Brittany Coonce, 14; Serena Sammarone, 12) as Canfield topped South Range – 51-35. The Lady Cardinals led at the half by 10 points (30-20). Maddie Durkin led all Raiders with 8 points.

Statistical Breakdown

Scoring Offense: South Range, 50.5; Canfield, 41.9

Scoring Defense: Canfield, 33.9; South Range, 43.7

Results

South Range

West Branch 57 Raiders 32

Mooney 55 Raiders 53

Raiders 61 Springfield 32

Raiders 77 East Palestine 39

Cornerstone Christian 58 Raiders 45

Raiders 62 Crestview 36

Raiders 64 United 29

Raiders 51 Springfield 47

Raiders 59 East Palestine 39

Mooney 56 Raiders 54

Canfield 51 Raiders 35

Raiders 58 Fredericktown 32

Mt. Vernon 50 Raiders 41

Raiders 49 Streetsboro 27

Raiders 36 Jackson-Milton 34

Raiders 57 Crestview 40

Columbiana 41 Raiders 31

Boardman 48 Raiders 33

Raiders 58 United 37

Western Reserve 45 Raiders 43

Lisbon 64 Raiders 62

Canfield

Cardinals 63 East 29

Cardinals 54 Harding 39

Cardinals 46 Boardman 44

Fitch 40 Cardinals 28

Cardinals 68 Lake 38

Cardinals 38 Harding 35

Cardinals 52 Ravenna 43

Howland 40 Cardinals 38

Cardinals 52 Lakeview 49

Cardinals 67 East 16

Cardinals 51 South Range 35

Tallmadge 45 Cardinals 44

Cardinals 51 Boardman 33

Cardinals 60 Fitch 48

Cardinals 54 Lakeview 53

Howland 54 Cardinals 38

Louisville 57 Cardinals 30

Chardon 54 Cardinals 51

Cardinals 42 West Branch 25

New Philadelphia 44 Cardinals 41

Game Notes: South Range, pegged the 6th seed in the Struthers District, is set to square off against East Palestine one week from Wednesday. The winner will play against the winner of Lisbon and United on February 25 at the highest remaining seed. South Range lost each of the last two matchups against Mooney and West Branch. In their contest with the Warriors on Monday, Kayla Hovorka led the Raiders with 12 points.

The 4th seed in the Akron District (Division I), Canfield will host Walsh Jesuit on February 23 at 7 pm. The winner will be matched up against either Canton McKinley, Akron East or Youngstown East on February 27 in the District Semifinal. Brittany Coonce scored 14 points in the Cardinals’ last matchup against East (63-29) on Wednesday. The Lady Cardinals have won six of their last seven outings. Canfield began the season with a 2-3 mark but have since posted an 11-4 mark.

Upcoming Schedule

South Range

Feb. 22 – East Palestine (Sectional Semifinal)

Canfield

Feb. 23 – Walsh Jesuit (Sectional Championship)