Indians hire Grady Sizemore as team advisor

The Cleveland Indians have hired former All-Star Grady Sizemore as Advisor to Player Development

Grady Sizemore, Cleveland Indians
Indians Outfielder 2011

The Cleveland Indians have hired former All-Star Grady Sizemore as Advisor to Player Development.

Sizemore has joined the team for Spring Training in Goodyear Arizona. He will assist the major league staff for the next few weeks, and eventually transition to the minor league camp in March. Sizemore will also contribute to baseball operations throughout the major league season.

Grady Sizemore was a three-time American League All-Star (2006-08), two-time Rawlings Gold Glove recipient (2007-08) and Silver Slugger winner (2008) during his eight-year tenure with the Indians from 2004-11. He is 34 years old.

