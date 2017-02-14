Kennedy Catholic cruises in regular season finale

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic opened the game on a 28-4 run and never looked back in an 89-29 win over VisionQuest Tuesday night.

Maceo Austin led the Golden Eagles with 17 points. Drew Magestro tallied 15 points. Magestro is now six points away from passing Kennedy Catholic graduate and current Baltimore Orioles slugger Nolan Reimold for sixth place on K-C’s all-time scoring list.

Marcin Wiszomirsky added 13 in the victory. Helon Amos also reached double-figures with 10 points for K-C..

Kennedy Catholic ends the regular season with a record of 20-2. The Golden Eagles return to action in the District 10 playoffs.