Kennedy Catholic cruises in regular season finale

Kennedy Catholic ends the regular season with a record of 20-2

By Published: Updated:
Kennedy Catholic opened the game on a 28-4 run and never looked back in an 89-29 win over VisionQuest Tuesday night.

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic opened the game on a 28-4 run and never looked back in an 89-29 win over VisionQuest Tuesday night.

Maceo Austin led the Golden Eagles with 17 points. Drew Magestro tallied 15 points. Magestro is now six points away from passing Kennedy Catholic graduate and current Baltimore Orioles slugger Nolan Reimold for sixth place on K-C’s all-time scoring list.

Marcin Wiszomirsky added 13 in the victory. Helon Amos also reached double-figures with 10 points for K-C..

Kennedy Catholic ends the regular season with a record of 20-2.  The Golden Eagles return to action in the District 10 playoffs.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s