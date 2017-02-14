Lakeview’s Keith Crocker wins national award

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview senior Keith Crocker won the Brandon Burlsworth award for outstanding character and sportsmanship. The national award is given out each year in honor of Burlsworth, a former walk-on lineman at the University of Arkansas that eventually became an All-American.

Crocker was a team captain, playing on both the offensive and defensive lines for the Sailors this past Fall. He is also a member of the baseball team, band, and head of the school play.

Head football coach John Falconi Jr. nominated him for the award saying, “I nominated Keith because he is an excellent young man who excels in all aspects of his life and played the game of football the way it should be played, with honor and pride.”

Crocker received a certificate, a copy of the book ‘Eyes of a Champion, the Brandon Burlsworth Story’, poster, and replica glasses that Brandon wore.

Eleven days after being drafted, Brandon Burlsworth was killed in a car accident. After his death, family and friends established the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation in honor of his work ethic and Christian values.