New programs, Veterans Unit coming to Mercer prison

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Several beds and new programs will be moving to the state prison in Mercer from Pittsburgh.

The Veterans Service Unit, an infirmary and hospital staff will be moving to the prison in Mercer County.

The move comes as the state prison board announced it is closing SCI Pittsburgh. Declining prison population, cost and alternative sentencing programs prompted the closure.

SCI Mercer was one of five prisons being considered for closure but will stay open. SCI Pittsburgh will close by June 30.

The Veterans Service Unit at the Mercer prison will work with incarcerated veterans who are approximately 9 to 18 months from release to help them reenter society and reduce the likelihood of recidivism.

“Knowing how strong our local veterans’ organizations are here in Mercer County and the surrounding areas, I thought it would be beneficial to work toward transferring this unit to SCI Mercer,” Sen. Michele Brooks said.

Sen. Brooks is also working to bring a program to SCI Mercer that would allow inmates to train therapeutic dogs for service members suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

This proposed program would operate independently of the existing Correction Adoptive Rescue/Endeavor Canine Program, which provides training and socialization to enhance the adoptability of dogs in need of a permanent home.