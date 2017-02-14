New programs, Veterans Unit coming to Mercer prison

The Veterans Service Unit will work with incarcerated veterans to help them reenter society and reduce recidivism

By Published: Updated:
a handful of local leaders made the five-hour trip to Harrisburg Monday morning to testify against the closure of State Correctional Institution - Mercer

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Several beds and new programs will be moving to the state prison in Mercer from Pittsburgh.

The Veterans Service Unit, an infirmary and hospital staff will be moving to the prison in Mercer County.

The move comes as the state prison board announced it is closing SCI Pittsburgh. Declining prison population, cost and alternative sentencing programs prompted the closure.

SCI Mercer was one of five prisons being considered for closure but will stay open. SCI Pittsburgh will close by June 30.

The Veterans Service Unit at the Mercer prison will work with incarcerated veterans who are approximately 9 to 18 months from release to help them reenter society and reduce the likelihood of recidivism.

“Knowing how strong our local veterans’ organizations are here in Mercer County and the surrounding areas, I thought it would be beneficial to work toward transferring this unit to SCI Mercer,” Sen. Michele Brooks said.

Sen. Brooks is also working to bring a program to SCI Mercer that would allow inmates to train therapeutic dogs for service members suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

This proposed program would operate independently of the existing Correction Adoptive Rescue/Endeavor Canine Program, which provides training and socialization to enhance the adoptability of dogs in need of a permanent home.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s