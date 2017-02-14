Police involved in stand-off in Sharon

Police said a suspect is barricaded inside a home on Sharpsville Avenue

By Published: Updated:
Police and a SWAT team are involved in a stand-off with a suspect in Sharon.

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon police and a SWAT team are involved in a stand-off with a suspect in Sharon.

Sharon Police Chief Gerald Smith said a suspect is barricaded inside a home on N. Sharpsville Avenue. A portion of the road near Furnace Street is closed, and traffic is being diverted around the area.

WKBN is heading out to the scene and will have updates as they are available. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m. 

WKBN first told you about this story. To get breaking news updates, sign up for text alerts and download our app for Apple and Android devices.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s