Police involved in stand-off in Sharon

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon police and a SWAT team are involved in a stand-off with a suspect in Sharon.

Sharon Police Chief Gerald Smith said a suspect is barricaded inside a home on N. Sharpsville Avenue. A portion of the road near Furnace Street is closed, and traffic is being diverted around the area.

WKBN is heading out to the scene and will have updates as they are available. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m.

WKBN first told you about this story. To get breaking news updates, sign up for text alerts and download our app for Apple and Android devices.