Rasile drains 7 threes, #1 McDonald rallies for win

The Blue Devils trailed Springfield at halftime, but went on to win, 78-68 Tuesday

The Blue Devils trailed Springfield at halftime, but went on to win, 78-68 Tuesday.

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – McDonald freshman Zach Rasile scored a game-high 29 points Tuesday to help the Blue Devils win, 78-68 at Springfield High School.

Rasile hit 7 three pointers and went 2-2 from the foul line. McDonald trailed the entire first half, and went into the break down, 35-31. But the Blue Devils used full court pressure to mount the comeback in the second half.

Dylan Portolese scored 17 points, while Braedon Poole added 13.

Springfield (14-5) was led by Jake Ford with 18 points. Frank Centofanti had 14 points and Shane Eynon added 12.

McDonald enters the week ranked number one in the latest Division IV AP Poll. With the win, the Blue Devils improve to 20-1 on the season.

