Richard “Rich” “DG” De Genova Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Richard, “Rich”, “DG” De Genova, 67, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, February 14, 2017.

Richard was born in Youngstown, Ohio to Mary K. and Joseph De Genova on June 21, 1949.

Rich attended St. Nick’s in Struthers where he served as an altar boy for nine years. He graduated from Struthers High School in 1967 and YSU in 1972 receiving his BA in History/Secondary Education.

He was a substitute teacher in Struthers, Lowellville and Campbell high schools before realizing his true passion, the railroad.

Richard worked for the Y&S Railroad during college, then the B&O (CSX) RR where he remained for 43 years until his retirement in 2011. He held various positions during his tenure there: brakeman, road conductor, yardmaster and General Chairman of the Yardmasters’ Union. He settled countless claims for his members over the span of 24 years working tirelessly to defend the rights of the working man, his top priority.

Rich was most proud of his Italian heritage even taking classes to better communicate with his relatives in Sulmona, Italy, his ancestral home. He maintained close relationships with his cousins there beginning with his first trip to Italy in the early 1970s.

Richard was a history buff who enjoyed reading historical books and watching documentaries. His favorite pastime was watching the Cleveland Indians and local baseball teams. Up until his illness, he loved pitching and playing sandlot baseball on various teams.

He is survived by the “love of his life”, Phyllis (Gallas) De Genova to whom he was married for 38 years and two “beautiful” daughters, Angela (Jonathan) Bellack and Natalie De Genova. Rich also leaves behind his sister, Barb (Gary) Roberts; sister-in-law, Mary Ann (Bob) Downes; brothers-in-law, Ted Gallas (Jeri Polak) and David (Patty) Gallas.

His unconventional wit and satiric one-liners always amused his nieces Lori, Rebecca, Margo and Helen and nephews David, Brent and Joe.

He was a devoted family man who always put family first and cherished his Struthers roots.

Richard was preceded in death by his infant son, Patrick.

Rich will always be remembered for his vast knowledge of trivia and historical data and especially for his quick wit and quirky sense of humor.

Friends may call Friday, February 17, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, 2726 Center Rd, Poland.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Holy Family Parish on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. following a 9:30 a.m. prayer service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Beatitude House, 238 Tod Lane, Youngstown, OH 44504-1714, or online at http://www.beatitudehouse.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 16 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.