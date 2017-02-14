Rocky Grove turns back Greenville

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – After being outscored in the opening half 19-16, Rocky Grove won 39-36 over Greenville to win the Region 2 championship.

The Orioles were led by Travis Perry’s 17 points (3-4 FT). Connor Curran finished with 15 (3-5 FT). Rocky Grove suffered their second setback of the season against Greenville at home (41-24) on January 20. Since that loss the O’s have won seven in a row.

Joe Batt paced Greenville with 16 points on 4 three-point baskets. Tyler Kincaid and Michael Blaney both tallied 9 points each. Kincaid also had 7 rebounds.

Rocky Grove (19-2, 13-1) will welcome Cambridge Springs on Thursday. The Trojans fall to 20-2 (12-2 in Region 2) as they await the District 10 tournament.

