WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN) РOne lane westbound on Interstate 80 at the Ohio/Pennsylvania has reopened following a tractor-trailer accident.

The accident happened about 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Both lanes of traffic were closed for about an hour as crews worked to move the truck. The right, westbound lane is now open.

