Storm Team 27: Colder with some snow Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

A cold front will push through overnight dropping temperatures with rain or snow showers. Snow accumulation through morning will be light. Watch for slippery spots as temperatures drop below freezing. Colder and blustery Wednesday with scattered snow showers. The heavier snow showers will be in the afternoon into Wednesday night. These will be Lake Effect snow showers that will result in bursts of snow over isolated locations. The colder weather will end by late week with a big warming trend into the weekend.

Forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Blustery. Scattered snow showers. Around 1” or less. (80%)

High: 31

Wednesday night: Scattered snow showers. Blustery. Trace to 2” if caught under heavier Lake Effect snow bands. (70%)

Low: 20

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers early. (40%)

High: 27

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 40 Low: 17

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 55 Low: 30

Sunday: Party sunny.

High: 56 Low: 38

Monday: Party sunny.

High: 58 Low: 38

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 58 Low: 44

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers. (40%)

High: 49 Low: 40

