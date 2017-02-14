Storm Team 27: Sunny, windy and dry

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

A pleasant Valentine’s Day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s. The next storm system will sweep through late tonight with rain mixing back to snow showers. Any snow accumulation is expected to be light. It will be cooler and blustery with snow showers through Thursday morning. Better weather on the way late week into the weekend.

Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and windy.

High: 47

Tonight: Chance rain showers early, then a chance for snow showers. Light accumulation possible. (60%)

Low: 27

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and windy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Snow showers early. (60%)

High: 27 Low: 20

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 42 Low: 18

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 53 Low: 33

Sunday: Party sunny.

High: 55 Low: 38

Monday: Party sunny.

High: 55 Low: 36

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 59 Low: 40

