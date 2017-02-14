Testimony begins in Youngstown drive-by shooting trial

Related Coverage Jury selection begins for 2015 Youngstown drive-by shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The trial of a Youngstown murder suspect began Tuesday.

Testimony began in the case against Jason Heard, one of three men accused of killing Thomas Owens in 2015.

Police says the suspects pulled up alongside a car and started shooting.

There were others in the car but Owens was the only one hit.

Heard is charged with aggravated murder and attempted murder.

Earlier this month, Leonard Savage was sentenced to 25 years to life for his connection to the shooting.

Jawonn Hymes is also charged, and his trial is scheduled for next month.