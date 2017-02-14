Testimony begins in Youngstown drive-by shooting trial

Jason Heard is one of three men accused of killing Thomas Owens in 2015

Testimony began in the case against Jason Heard, one of three men accused of killing Thomas Owens in 2015.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The trial of a Youngstown murder suspect began Tuesday.

Police says the suspects pulled up alongside a car and started shooting.

There were others in the car but Owens was the only one hit.

Heard is charged with aggravated murder and attempted murder.

Earlier this month, Leonard Savage was sentenced to 25 years to life for his connection to the shooting.

Jawonn Hymes is also charged, and his trial is scheduled for next month.

