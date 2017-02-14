Vivian L. Schisler Obituary

AUSTINTOWN TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 18 at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, celebrating the life of Vivian L. Schisler, 86, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 14 at St. Elizabeth Hospital Main Campus.

Vivian was born December 5, 1930 in Greenford, the daughter of Walter and Mildred (Abblett) Knauf and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a graduate of Greenford High School, class of 1948 and was a member of the former Wickliffe Christian Church until its closing.

Vivian was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of the Saxon Club and enjoyed sewing, quilting and embroidering, as well as cooking, baking and camping.

Vivian leaves her husband of 66 years, Wade, whom she married June 18, 1950; three sons, Richard (Dinah) Schisler of Woodstock, Illinois, Randy Schisler of Youngstown and Pete (Suzanne) Schisler of Greenford; one daughter, Rita (Jim) McClung of Canfield. She also leaves two brothers, Dean (Patti) Knauf of Greenford and Roger (Deloris) Knauf of Salem; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Vivian was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Barbara Schisler; a granddaughter, Sarah Schisler; a sister, Donna Jean Knauf; a brother, Bob Knauf and one great-grandchild.

Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 17 and again from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 18 at the Lane Family Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel where services will be held at 10:00 a.m.

The family would like to thank the staff of St. Elizabeth Neuro ICU on the 4th floor and Tracy and David Hoffman for all the love and support given to Vivian and her family during her illness.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 17 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.