Walk-in wedding bells ring at Youngstown church for Valentine’s Day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Love is in the air today — so much so, that some decided to walk into a Youngstown church and get married.

The Chapel of Friendly Bells at Trinity Methodist Church held its walk-in weddings on Valentine’s Day, charging $50 per couple to go toward a good cause.

The money will benefit the church’s Good Shepherd Kitchen, a soup kitchen that opens twice a month. There was no profit for church staff on Tuesday.

“Today is Valentine’s Day so we are celebrating the love that God has given to us to share,” Pastor Kelsey Orosan said. “Not everybody is always able to afford the wedding of their dreams or a wedding in a church like this, so today we can provide that for everybody.”

A total of seven weddings took place by 2 p.m. with more scheduled into the evening.

“We have someone who is moving out of state for a new job and they just wanted to go as husband and wife,” Orosan said. “It’s really exciting to learn each individual story and just to see their love story played out here today.”

Leslie and Milton Sgage came all the way from Columbus to take advantage of the ceremony for a good cause. Leslie saw information about the walk-in weddings on Facebook, and the couple decided to celebrate their fifth year of marriage by renewing their vows in the chapel.

“Five in God’s numerical system means faith, truth, trust in Jesus, and we just wanted to confirm that,” Leslie said. “It was awesome, it was awesome. The pastor that married us, I loved the vows.”

Orosan said the spontaneous weddings come with a commitment to God, along with a commitment to their new spouse.

“We ask that every couple that comes forward has thought through it. It’s their intention to keep a lifelong vow. So there are those people that just chose this day as their special day, I don’t know if there is a disadvantage to that.”

The ceremonies were non-denominational, showing that love truly is universal.

The newlyweds enjoyed refreshments in the reception room afterward and were even given a gift.

