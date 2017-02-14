Youngstown woman concerned about crumbling vacant home

Related Coverage Bricks fall from Youngstown building onto woman’s car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown woman says she wants the city to tear down the house next door to her before someone gets hurt.

She replaced the front windshield, but dents and scratches still remain, the sunroof is gone, and she can’t open her drive side door.

Goeltz says she called the city as soon as it happened.

The fire and street departments came out and removed what was left of the chimney from the home on Norwood Avenue. She wants the house completely demolished, however.

“I don’t want to worry when I’m watching my grandchildren if they’re outside if they’re going to get hit in the head with something,” she said.

The Mahoning County Auditor’s website says the person paying taxes on the property lives in Sacramento, California.

“I want to get ahold of the homeowner, see if his insurance will repair my car, do something about my car,” she said.

Abbie Beniston, the city’s code enforcement and blight remediation supervisor, said they are waiting for the house’s utilities to be shut off. She said it takes a few weeks for the gas and electric to be shut off, and as soon as that happens, the building can be demolished.

The problem isn’t a new one.

In June, another woman reported that bricks fell onto her car from a neighboring apartment building on Midlothian Boulevard. Youngstown’s Code Enforcement Department asked the property owners to clean up the mess.

Beniston said vacant homes damaging neighboring properties rarely happens — maybe four or five times a year. She said there are a lot of blighted homes in the city, however, and the city is working on getting to all of them.