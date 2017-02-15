11-person committee to review Trumbull County’s budget

Trumbull County Commissioners voted to create a Citizens Budget Review Committee on Wednesday

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) –  For the first time since 2004, Trumbull County Commissioners voted to create a Citizens Budget Review Committee on Wednesday.

This advisory panel is made up of 11 people with three alternates, all of whom live in the county. The committee includes:

  • Rich Musick
  • Stephen Stoyak
  • Michael Matas
  • John Sandberg
  • Brian Angelo
  • Bernice Marino
  • Barry Profato
  • Larry Connelly
  • Guy Coviello
  • Atty. Jeff Goodman
  • Paul Clouser
  • John D Talstein (Alternate)
  • Mike Bollas (Alternate)
  • Ben Kyle (Alternate)

Trumbull County Commissioner Dan Polivka the committee’s goal is to establish recommendations to focus on continuous improvement of the county budget and promote fiscal responsibility.

“Basically, just to make recommendations where we could save money, where we look at our revenues, make recommendations on looking at the future for our buildings, for our safety of our sheriff’s department and what not,” he said.

The first Citizen’s Budget Review Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at the Commissioners’ Hearing Room.

