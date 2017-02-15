Accused killer of OSU student cited 45 times during previous prison sentence

Brian Golsby, charged in Reagan Tokes' shooting death, got in trouble for getting into fights and defying female officers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — New public records reveal how the accused killer of an Ohio State University student behaved during a previous prison sentence.

Brian Golsby was imprisoned from 2010 to 2016 for pleading guilty to robbery and attempted rape. He is now facing charges of aggravated murder, rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and receiving stolen property in the kidnapping and murder of 21-year-old Reagan Tokes.

Golsby’s inmate conduct file was obtained through a public records request from the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction. Those documents reveal Golsby was cited 45 times during his time behind bars.

Six citations involved fights. Golsby attacked an inmate after that inmate made fun of him for having a caucasian wife and mixed race children. Golsby also sustained face and head injuries from another fight.

There were three instances of Golsby defying female corrections officers. In each case, the citation accuses him of using expletives related to their gender before refusing orders.

Golsby was twice caught possessing illegal or misusing personal prescription drugs.

He was cited for stealing twice. One citation reveals he hid a loaf of bread in his pants. He also stole ground beef in another incident, according to his conduct file.

Data from a GPS monitor put on Golsby after his release from prison placed him at the park where Tokes’ body was found last week, according to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O’Brien.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections confirmed Tuesday that Golsby had been fitted with a GPS tracker following his six-year prison term. Spokesperson JoEllen Smith said:

I can confirm that he was on GPS monitoring, which is not uncommon due to the fact that he did not have a permanent residence upon his release.

DRC contracts with community providers for electronic monitoring and GPS services.  The level of monitoring depends on the offender and circumstances for which the service is requested.

DRC is not providing specifics relative to this case due to the ongoing criminal investigation.

Golsby spent time in five different correctional facilities during his previous sentence.

