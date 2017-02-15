April R. Rednock Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Prayers will be held Tuesday, February 21 at 9:15 a.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Church in Youngstown for April R. Rednock, 42, who passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, February 15 at her home.

April was born February 28, 1975 in Germany.

April was a 1993 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High Schoo, where she was a member of their band. She also enjoyed singing and dancing.

April is survived by her mother, Luz (Angel Roman) Cintron with whom she made her home with in Youngstown; a sister, Linda (Richard) Crocker of Youngstown; a niece, Samantha Crocker of Youngstown; her aunts, Maria Fernandez, Rosita Diaz, Diane McFarland, Lynn Price and Maria Colon; her uncles, Felipe (Debbie) Colon, Jr. and Frank Diaz; many cousins and her former stepfather and stepbrother, Jose Cintron and Christopher Cintron.

April was also preceded in death by her father, Norman Rednock; a brother, Norman Rednock; maternal grandparents, Deacon Felipe and Luz Colon and paternal grandparents, Norman and Betty Lou Rednock.

Family and friends may call Monday, Febraury 20 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

April’s family would like to thank the staff of Maxim Home Health, nurses and friends for all their loving care.

