Barney Clyde Grimes Obituary

PERRYSVILLE, Ohio – Barney Clyde Grimes, age 93, of Perrysville, Ohio passed away on Wednesday morning, February 15, 2017, at Carroll Golden Age Retreat.

He was born on December 25, 1923 in Uniontown, Ohio, a son of the late Thomas and Veva (Milhorn) Grimes.

Barney is survived by sons, Danny (Linda) Grimes, Rodney Grimes and Randy (Cheryl) Grimes; daughter, Barbara (Ron) Johnson, all of Carrollton; sister, Nancy (Harry) Hendricks of Perrysville, along with many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; neices and nephews.

Besides his parent Barney was preceded in death by bothers, Red and Dale Grimes.

Barney will be remembered by family and friends as one of the most kind and gentle souls ever known and he will be greatly missed.

Barney’s wishes were to be cremated.

Services will be held on a future date.

To read service updates or to send condolences to Barny’s family please visit www.cremateohio.com.



Order Flowers Here