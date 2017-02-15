Beloved White House Fruit Farm dog passes away

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A well-known and loved local farm dog has passed away.

Bonnie, the Border Collie who roamed the grounds of White House Fruit Farm in Canfield, passed away Tuesday evening.

The dog had been a staple at the farm for the past ten years, known for playing fetch with customers.

Each year in May, White House would celebrate Bonnie’s birthday with a party on the farm. She shared the special date with her “fur sister,” Molly.Police officers would come with their K9s and therapy dogs were also showcased. Representatives from animal organizations, like Animal Charity and Angels for Animals,

Police K9s and therapy dogs were showcased at the birthday bash. Animal organizations, like Animal Charity and Angels for Animals, were also represented.

Bonnie’s picture was featured on the farm’s “Fun Farm Facts,” which gave information about White House’s history.

According to one of those fun facts, Bonnie was named after the original Border Collie who lived and worked at White House Fruit Farm in the ’60s. The original Bonnie guarded and herded turkeys.

Bonnie’s owners, John and Debbie Pifer, said she brought joy to the farm and will be missed.

Customers have been posting their condolences to White House Fruit Farm’s Facebook page.