Dolores M. Beach Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Dolores M. Beach, formerly a seven year resident of Juniper Village, Sharon, passed away at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2017, in Nugent Convalescent Home, Hermitage, where she was a resident for the past week. She was 85.

Mrs. Beach was born October 2, 1931, in Sharon, a daughter of Peter and Mary (Paddock) Olshavsky.

A lifelong area resident, she was a 1949 graduate of Sharon High School.

Dolores worked at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation during the 1950’s and retired in 1996 from Packard Electric Corporation, Warren, Ohio, where she was employed for nearly 25 years.

She was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

Her husband of 54 years, William H. Beach, whom she married May 19, 1956, in Church of the Sacred Heart, Sharon, passed away March 21, 2010.

Dolores was very supportive of her husband’s professional bowling career and often joined him when he was on tour.

She enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas to play the slots and was a huge Pittsburgh sports fan, particularly the Steelers. Dolores loved spending New Years Eve with her siblings and celebrated the New Year listening and dancing to Polka music. Years earlier, she enjoyed attending her sons baseball games and her daughters tennis matches.

Surviving are two daughters, Lorraine McGlone, Macedonia, Ohio and Elaine Haskins and her husband Michael, Troutville, Pennsylvania; a son, William H. Beach, Jr., Hermitage; seven grandchildren, whom she adored, Kathleen Hartman and her husband, Al; Molly McGlone, Joseph McGlone and his wife, Stephanie; Julia Temple; Kyle and Luke Haskins and Malana Beach; two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Cooper Temple. She also leaves two brothers, Peter Olshavsky, Hermitage and Michael Olshavsky, a resident at St. Paul’s Home near Greenville; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her husband, Dolores was preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, Joseph McGlone; three brothers, Andrew, Edward and John Olshavsky and three sisters, Helen Bottenfield, Irene Brantingham and Ann Koshan.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Sunday, February 19, 2017, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 20, 2017, in St. Joseph Church, Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

A brief prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, February 20 in the funeral home before going to the church.

Entombment will be in St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum, Hermitage.



