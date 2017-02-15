Donald E. Smail Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Donald E. Smail, 84, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at Briarfield Manor in Austintown.

He was born on January 29, 1933 in Distand, Pennsylvania, son to the late Marlin and Mary (Hilliard) Smail.

Don was a Redbank Valley High School graduate and went on the serve our country in the United States Army during the Korean War era. After being honorably discharged, Don married the former, Ruth A. Boyer and they went on to spend 49 years together before her passing in 2004.

Don was a machinist and worked for Wean United Engineering, Reichard Industries and Howland Machine before retiring in 1987.

Don was also a former member of West Side Baptist Church and he will be remembered enjoying hunting and fishing and watching the Pittsburg Pirates.

Left to cherish Don’s memory are his children, Donald L. (Phyllis) Smail of Austintown, Steven E. (Yvonne) Smail of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Michael D. (Steven Preston) Smail of Waterford, Michigan and Lisa R. (Jerry) Little of Austintown; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren and his sister, Beverly (Jerry) Kuhn.

In addition to his parents and wife, Don is preceded in death by his brothers, Charles Eugene Smail and Marlin R. Smail.

Family will receive friends from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m., Saturday, February 18 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Ave.

Funeral services will follow on Saturday, February 18 at 6:00 p.m.

Interment will take place at Oakland Cemetery in Distant, Pennsylvania on Monday, February 20, at 1:00 p.m.

Family and friends may send condolences to www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Friday, February 17 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.