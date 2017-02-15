Fiat temporarily laying off 3,200 Jeep workers in Ohio

Fiat Chrysler says the temporary layoffs will start in April and extend for at least six months

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is considering moving production of the Jeep Wrangler out of Ohio, to make an aluminum bodied model.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) – Fiat Chrysler says it will temporarily lay off about 3,200 workers at its assembly complex in Ohio as it shifts Jeep Cherokee production to Illinois.

The automaker is making the move to give its Toledo plant space to build a new version of the Jeep Wrangler. It also plans to add a new pickup truck to the plant’s production lineup.

The company is spending $1 billion to retool its Toledo factory and to move the Jeep Cherokee line to a plant in Belvidere, Illinois.

About 5,000 now work at the Toledo assembly complex. The company has pledged that employment levels will not be affected by the changes.

