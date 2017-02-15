Flash news briefing February 15

Police arrested a man from Austintown after he told students and staff at a college in Youngstown that he had a bomb. Officers were called about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to Eastern Gateway Community College on East Federal Plaza on reports of a man who spoke to some students about having a bomb or bombs. From Mercer County, Police arrested a woman after a SWAT team was called to a Sharon home Tuesday afternoon. Tina Baldinelli, 53, is charged with making terroristic threats and simple assault. She was arraigned Tuesday after the incident, and bond was set at $50,000. Some weather news before you walk out the door. A cold front will push through overnight dropping temperatures with rain or snow showers. Snow accumulation through morning will be light. Watch for slippery spots as temperatures drop below freezing. For the latest news, download the WKBN app.
