Foot chase with police in Warren results in 2 arrests

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several police officers were out looking for a driver who ran from their vehicle Wednesday night.

According to dispatch, police attempted to pull the driver over just after 9 p.m. on Blair Street off of West Avenue. They said the vehicle was “suspicious.”

Dispatch said the driver ran away from police, forcing officers to search for them.

A viewer called in and said they saw about eight patrol cars on the scene.

By 9:30 p.m., police had arrested two people.

No more information was available Wednesday night. WKBN 27 First News will continue to follow up with this story.

