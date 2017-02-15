Free drive-thru flu shot clinic to be held in Hermitage

Because the clinic will be a drive-thru, people wishing to get shots will not have to get out of their cars

Flu vaccine

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – A free flu shot clinic will be held at McGonigle Ambulance Service, 1615 East State Street, from 9 a.m. to noon on Feb. 25.

The clinic will be open to people ages three and older. It will be a drive-thru, so short sleeves are recommended.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Mercer County Emergency Services Committee will conduct the clinic.

