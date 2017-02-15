Game of the Week: Poland at Canfield, 2/17

2016-17 High School Basketball Game of the Week

Boys’ Basketball: Friday, February 17, 2017 (Live, 7 pm on MyYTV)

Poland (15-4) at Canfield (11-10)

Recent Meetings

Dec. 23, 2016 – Poland, 66-56

Feb. 12, 2016 – Poland, 53-51

Jan. 29, 2016 – Canfield, 44-41

Mar. 14, 2015 – Poland, 42-34 (District Final)

Feb. 20, 2015 – Poland, 73-44

Last Meeting: December 23, 2016

…Sophomore Braeden O’Shaughnessy scored a season-high 32 points against Canfield in the Bulldogs’ 66-56 win two days prior to Christmas. Spencer Woolley led the Cardinals in the scoring column with 18.

Statistical Breakdown

Scoring Offense: Poland, 56.8; Canfield, 51.4

Scoring Defense: Poland, 50.3; Canfield, 50.5

AAC Red Tier Standings

(as of February 14)

Harding – 11-1 (13-6)

Boardman – 9-2 (16-3)

Canfield – 7-5 (11-10)

East – 5-6 (11-9)

Fitch – 3-8 (5-14)

Lakeside – 2-8 (6-13)

Howland – 2-9 (7-12)

AAC White Tier Standings

Poland – 8-2 (15-4)

Edgewood – 8-3 (14-4)

Struthers – 8-4 (15-7)

Jefferson – 8-4 (12-8)

Hubbard – 4-8 (8-13)

Niles – 2-9 (5-15)

Lakeview – 2-10 (8-14)

Results

Poland

Bulldogs 70 Campbell Memorial 25

Bulldogs 82 Jefferson 62

Bulldogs 61 Edgewood 60

Bulldogs 66 Hubbard 48

Bulldogs 63 Struthers 60

Bulldogs 57 Lakeview 49

Bulldogs 70 Niles 48

Bulldogs 65 Girard 40

LaBrae 52 Bulldogs 38

Bulldogs 54 Lakeside 42

Bulldogs 59 Fitch 50

Bulldogs 64 Hubbard 51

Struthers 50 Bulldogs 41

Bulldogs 66 Canfield 56

Jefferson 68 Bulldogs 63 OT

Bulldogs 66 Lakeview 55

Boardman 61 Bulldogs 56

Bulldogs 51 Harding 50

Bulldogs 57 Liberty 54

Canfield

Cardinals 71 Streetsboro 61

Cardinals 62 Lakeside 51

Cardinals 61 East 56

Harding 68 Cardinals 59

Boardman 51 Cardinals 44

Lake 55 Cardinals 36

Fitch 66 Cardinals 47

Cardinals 42 Hubbard 37

Harding 80 Cardinals 62

Howland 65 Cardinals 54

Cardinals 73 Lakeside 62

Cardinals 67 East 62

Perry 63 Cardinals 56

Tallmadge 65 Cardinals 64 OT

Poland 66 Cardinals 56

Cardinals 55 Boardman 45

Cardinals 53 West Middlesex 37

Cardinals 56 Fitch 47

Cardinals 55 Howland 48

Alliance 56 Cardinals 55

Cardinals 80 Marlington 40

Game Notes: Poland has won seven of their last nine meetings with Canfield.

The Bulldogs enter their meeting with Canfield as one of the hottest teams in the All-American Conference. Poland has won eight in a row and have outscored the opposition 66.8-49.0 during that stretch on average. During their win streak, Braeden O’Shaughnessy has averaged 17.8 points while Dan Kramer has scored 14.3 per game.

Poland secured the top seed in the Division II Boardman District. They’ll play host to the winner of West Branch and Hubbard on March 3.

Canfield began the season with a 5-1 record after their 55-45 win over Boardman on December 20. However, over the next 43 days, the Cardinals were only able to post a 3-9 mark with plenty of close losses to boot (Tallmadge in overtime, Perry by 7, Boardman by 7, and Harding by 9). Canfield has run off three wins in a row since then to improve to 11-10. On Tuesday, Canfield topped Streetsboro (71-61) behind the scoring of Ian McGraw (15), Zach Tinkey (14), Brandon McFall (13), and Spencer Woolley (11).

The Cardinals took the #4 seed in the Division II Boardman District. Canfield will take on Niles on the Sectional Semifinal on February 28.

Upcoming Schedule

Poland

Feb. 21 – at Edgewood

Feb. 24 – Niles

Mar. 3 – Winner of West Branch/Hubbard (Sectional Championship)

Canfield

Feb. 28 – Niles (Sectional Semifinal)