H. Elaine (Baum) Gergel Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – H. Elaine Gergel of Warren, entered into eternal rest peacefully on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital at the age of 80.
Arrangements with comfort are being handled by the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home.
WARREN, Ohio – H. Elaine Gergel of Warren, entered into eternal rest peacefully on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital at the age of 80.
Arrangements with comfort are being handled by the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home.
Important Notice About Our Privacy Policy: We have modified our Privacy Policy to update and clarify our data collection, use, and disclosure practices.
By using this site, you agree to the updated Privacy Policy and Terms of Use