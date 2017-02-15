Harding outlasts Ursuline, wins 10th straight

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren Harding boys basketball team used a strong defensive effort to beat Ursuline, 46-43 Wednesday at Warren Harding High School.

Ursuline led 22-21 at halftime, but the Raiders came out strong in the 2nd half to gain a 3rd quarter lead. Harding led 44-43 with 6 seconds left, with one last chance for Ursuline on the inbounds pass under their own basket. The pass was tipped away from Anthony Howell and recovered by Harding to seal the win.

Howell scored a game-high 22 points for the Irish, while Dakota Hobbs added 10.

Lynn Bowden and Mike Hughes led Harding with 12 points apiece, while Lynn Williams had 10 points.

Warren Harding captures their 10th straight victory, improving to 14-6 on the season. Ursuline drops to 14-6 overall.