James R. “Jim” Benson Obituary

NESHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – James R. “Jim” Benson, 89, of Neshannock Township, passed away at 1:20 a.m. Wednesday, February 15, 2017, in Golden Hill Nursing Home.

Mr. Benson was born August 5, 1927, in New Castle, a son of the late John and Isabella Reynolds Benson.

Jim served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII and was honorably discharged.

He was employed by Johnson Bronze for 35 years as a lathe operator until 1983. Jim then worked for Hillview Manor in its laundry department until retiring in 1989.

He was a member of the American Legion Post 343, and the New Castle Area Honor Guard.

Jim enjoyed life and found pleasure in doing many different things. His hobbies included corresponding on his CB radio under the call tag “Duffle Bag” and playing horseshoes.

A family man and true patriarch, Jim cherished the time he was able to spend with his family, particularly his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 55 years, the former Sarah A. Minto, whom he married June 16, 1962; five daughters, Mary Steele and her companion, Bernie, of Pittsburgh; Joanne Stuart and her husband, John, of Volant; Grace Benson; Renee Kerr and her husband, David and April Clark and her husband, Chris, all of New Castle; four sons, Marc Benson and his wife, Shelly, of Erie; John Benson and his wife, Christine, of Pulaski; Jim Benson and his wife, Candice, of New Castle and Bill Benson and his fiancé, Susan, of Frizzleburg. Also surviving are his 21 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by four sisters, Marie McCormick, Dorothy “Dot” McCormick, Alice McGinley and Margaret “Peg” Bridges.

The family suggests memorial contributions may be made to UPMC Jameson Hospice, 1000 South Mercer Street, New Castle, Pennsylvania 16101.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Friday, February 17, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Funeral service will be 6:00 p.m. Friday, February 17 in the funeral home, with Rev. John Texter, pastor of Springfield Church of God, Grove City, officiating.

The New Castle Area Honor Guard will render military honors immediately prior to the funeral service.



