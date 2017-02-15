Jose Millan Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Jose Millan of Hermitage, formerly of Lyndhurst, New Jersey and Spain, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2017, in his residence. He was 88.

Mr. Millan was born December 25, 1928, in Puebla Del Caramiña Coruñ, Spain, a son of Juan Bautista and Encarnacion Millan. Raised and educated in Spain, he was a merchant marine in Spain for 20 years before moving to the United States, in order to have a better life for his son, who wanted to be a doctor.

In 1968 Jose moved his family to Lyndhurst, New Jersey and retired in 1993 from Hobart Service as a technician.

Jose was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

He enjoyed gardening and watching boxing and soccer.

Surviving are his wife, the former Alicia Gonzalez, whom he married in 1956 in Bilboa, Spain; three granddaughters, Noelle, Alexandra and Kimberly Millan; two sisters, Encarnacion Millan and Rosenda Millan, both of Puebla Del Caramiña Coruñ, Spain and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jose was preceded in death by a son, Jose “Joe” Millan, M.D.; a sister, Manola Millan and two brothers, Juan Millan and Ramon Francisco Millan.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 17, 2017, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral Mass will be 12:00 Noon Saturday, February 18, 2017, in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage, with Rev. Richard J. Allen, pastor, as celebrant.



