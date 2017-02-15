Man charged with robbery at Best Western Park Hotel in Warren

Michael Sallaz is charged with aggravated robbery

By Published: Updated:
Michael Sallaz, charged with aggravated robbery in Warren.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police arrested a man that they said robbed the Best Western Park Hotel on Wednesday morning.

Police took 55-year-old Michael Sallaz to Trumbull County Jail after he was found hiding behind the First Methodist Church on Park Avenue.

A woman at the hotel said Sallaz came into the hotel around 3:09 a.m. and told her that he was desparate and wanted money. She said he had his hand in his jacket pocket and told her “I’ll pop a cap in your (expletive),” demanding money.

Sallaz denied the robbery, saying money that police found hidden in a pile of leaves belonged to him and was not from the robbery. He showed police two bank receipts as evidence.

Sallaz is charged with aggravated robbery and is scheduled to be arraigned in Warren Municipal Court at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s