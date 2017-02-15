Police: Niles man had, distributed nude photos of teen

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man is facing criminal charges after an investigation of a sexual assault in McDonald.

Jasen Schiebel, 37, is being held in Trumbull County Jail on a charge of Illegal Use of Minor In Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance.

Police said Schiebel had a picture of a nude teenager and caused the photo to be distributed. He was charged after an investigation, beginning January 6.

Schiebel was arrested by U.S. Marshals on a warrant Monday and awaits a court appearance.