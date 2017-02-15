Police: Niles man had, distributed nude photos of teen

The charge was filed by McDonald Police after an investigation that began last month

By Published: Updated:
Jasen Schiebel, charged with illegal use of minor in nudity-oriented material or performance.

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man is facing criminal charges after an investigation of a sexual assault in McDonald.

Jasen Schiebel, 37, is being held in Trumbull County Jail on a charge of Illegal Use of Minor In Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance.

Police said Schiebel had a picture of a nude teenager and caused the photo to be distributed. He was charged after an investigation, beginning January 6.

Schiebel was arrested by U.S. Marshals on a warrant Monday and awaits a court appearance.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

1 thought on “Police: Niles man had, distributed nude photos of teen

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s