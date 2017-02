COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is accepting applications right now.

With a number of people retiring, Highway Patrol needs new troopers.

To apply, you must be a U.S. citizen and be between 20 and 34 years old. You’ll need your high school diploma or GED, and be an Ohio resident upon graduation. You also need a valid drivers license with no suspensions.

To get more information or to apply, visit www.statepatrol.ohio.gov.