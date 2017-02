FOWLER, Ohio (WKBN) – One person was taken to the hospital after driving into a deep culvert on the side of Route 11.

The accident happened between King-Graves Road and Ohio 305. Both northbound lanes of 11 are shut down while the car is pulled out of the culvert.

It is unknown at this time what caused the crash.

