Penn State ex-officials seek appeal as criminal trial nears

The attorney general's office says it's reviewing the filings

By Mark Scolforo, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
courtroom generic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Three former Penn State administrators facing child endangerment charges for their handling of the Jerry Sandusky child molestation scandal want permission to pursue an appeal with about a month left before trial.

Former President Graham Spanier, former Vice President Gary Schultz and former Athletic Director Tim Curley filed nearly identical requests this week that ask the trial judge to let them appeal his recent decision keeping in place felony charges of endangering the welfare of children.

The defendants argue too much time has elapsed, they didn’t directly care for children, they’re accused of actions that occurred before the law was changed and prosecutors shouldn’t be allowed to add a conspiracy charge.

The attorney general’s office says it’s reviewing the filings made public Wednesday.

The trial is scheduled for March 20.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s