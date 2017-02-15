Player of the Game: Canfield’s Serena Sammarone

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield’s Serena Sammarone was named Player of the Game for her play in the Cardinals’ 44-40 come-from-behind win over South Range.

The game was broadcast LIVE as the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV onFebruary 15th.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Sammarone led all scorers with a game-high 21 points. She also was strong defensively, piling up a total of seven steals.

That includes a key steal in the final seconds, that set up the go-ahead free throws for the Cardinals.