Police report finding meth lab at Boardman home

The discovery was made after serving a search warrant in the 200 block of Shields Road

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police discovered what they say is a meth lab at a house on Shields Road.

The discovery was made after serving a search warrant in the 200 block of Shields Road.

A police report says no one was home at the time, but the front door was unlocked. The methamphetamine lab was found in a padlocked garage, police said.

Police reported finding several items used to make the drug, including a box of Sudafed, can of Drano, plastic beakers and tubing. A burnt spoon and pipe were found inside a bedroom, according to the report.

At this time, police haven’t charged anyone.

