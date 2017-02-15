Repaving projects coming to some Youngstown roads

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council continued making laws Wednesday evening to make the city look better.

Council agreed to allow the city to spend $1.5 million of mostly state money to fix sections of six main roads:

McCollum Road

Bears Den Road

Early Road

Oak Street Extension

Logan Avenue

Gibson Street

Council also granted the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation $1.5 million to help repair abandon homes.

Finally, it changed the city’s litter law, adding cigarette butts and gum to the items people are banned from throwing on the ground. If they’re caught littering, they can be arrested.

